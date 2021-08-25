Dean S. Adler Sells 12,130 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $87.91. 98,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,641. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

