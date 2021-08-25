Dean S. Adler Sells 12,130 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,074,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE SAFE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $87.91. 98,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,641. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
