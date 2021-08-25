Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $320.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

