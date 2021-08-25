Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

