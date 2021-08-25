DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast (NYSE:MED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$395.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE:MED opened at $223.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.