D Eugene Ewing Purchases 1,040 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D Eugene Ewing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

