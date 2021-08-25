Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Up 5.6%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.55. 184,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 622,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.98% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

