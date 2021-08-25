CX Institutional Takes $3.15 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

NYSEARCA GVIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $103.22.

