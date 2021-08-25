CX Institutional Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 11,729.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 95,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after buying an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.