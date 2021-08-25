CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE remained flat at $$117.40 on Wednesday. 18,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

