CX Institutional Cuts Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.29. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,476. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

