CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,128 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

