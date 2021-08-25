CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 187,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $143,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. 159,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.