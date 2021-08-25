CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 5.6%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.05. 4,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 597,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $635.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

