Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 594,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

