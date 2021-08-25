Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,960. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

