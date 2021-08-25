Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,729. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

