Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

