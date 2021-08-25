CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 822,323 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

