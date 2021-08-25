CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

