CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $56.52

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.52, but opened at $54.69. CS Disco shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 1,663 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAW. Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

