Cryptonovae Hits 1-Day Volume of $932,183.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 175.7% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $932,183.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,435,704 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

