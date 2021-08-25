CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.35 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -368.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

