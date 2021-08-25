CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

