Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

CCRN stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

