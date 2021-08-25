Critical Review: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eventbrite and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50 Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.87%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Similarweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 15.49 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -6.91 Similarweb $93.49 million 15.01 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Similarweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -119.11% -38.62% -11.10% Similarweb N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Similarweb beats Eventbrite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

