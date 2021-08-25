Critical Contrast: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66% FalconStor Software 10.06% -32.78% 34.20%

81.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and FalconStor Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.66 $588.89 million $6.29 26.04 FalconStor Software $14.77 million 2.16 $1.14 million N/A N/A

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Risk & Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Take-Two Interactive Software and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 17 0 2.77 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus price target of $214.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.83%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends, as well as Two Dots mobile game. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

