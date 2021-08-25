Critical Comparison: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53% Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

The Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.19%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.15, indicating a potential downside of 15.85%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $295.40 million 4.71 $80.08 million $1.38 17.70 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.43 $390.61 million $0.96 13.80

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Valley National Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

