Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 46.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $50,702,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $207,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cree by 22.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,843 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cree by 6.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CREE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

