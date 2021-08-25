Credit Suisse Group Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $144.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 target price (up from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,190. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 75.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

