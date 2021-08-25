Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 273.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $270.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.36. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $214.08 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

