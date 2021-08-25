Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

