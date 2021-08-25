Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 50,148 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 202.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 107,430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 175,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,794. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $100.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10.

