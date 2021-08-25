Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. 12,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.63. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

