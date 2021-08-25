Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,013 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 642,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $953.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

