Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,606. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCP. boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

