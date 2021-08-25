Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 200 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.42. 99,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,271. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.