Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,718.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,688. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

