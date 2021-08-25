Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 541,015 shares.The stock last traded at $56.66 and had previously closed at $56.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,452,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.