Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

NYSE BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.