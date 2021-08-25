Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

