Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,595 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,227 shares of company stock worth $3,208,892 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

