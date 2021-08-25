Contrasting Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.87 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Afya $233.20 million 8.34 $56.66 million $0.61 34.21

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhangmen Education and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Afya 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.10%. Afya has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.42%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46%

Summary

Afya beats Zhangmen Education on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.