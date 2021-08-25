Contentos (COS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32.60 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $95.52 million and $32.60 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contentos has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.95 or 0.00785807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101623 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,742,410 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars.

