Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce sales of $399.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.77 million. Conn’s reported sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Conn’s news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,414. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $696.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

