Comparing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.56 $8.96 million N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.58 $14.77 million $7.33 12.35

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 22.50% 7.05% 0.72% Heartland BancCorp 24.71% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Security Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Heartland BancCorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

