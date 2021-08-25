Comparing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for E2open Parent and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67 So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.38%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 6.96 -$37.13 million N/A N/A So-Young International $198.47 million 3.55 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A So-Young International -0.23% -0.13% -0.10%

Summary

E2open Parent beats So-Young International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

