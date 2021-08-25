Community Bank N.A. Takes $340,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $14,024,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $11,151,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.