Community Bank N.A. Sells 569 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

SLQD opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

