Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher stock opened at $320.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

