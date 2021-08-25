Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Christopher H. Bohnert Buys 3,000 Shares

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

